Is this dome home duo for sale the most Midwestern thing ever? Decide for yourself

Dome homes are a unique sort of house with an original design layout and, well, shape — since it’s a dome and all. They’re also hot right now with a bunch appearing on the real estate market all over, like this one in California.

However, this one for sale in Newton, Illinois, for $400,000 has something that sets it apart — it’s a double-dome, which means a new owner gets two for the price of one.

“This unique double-dome home has over 5000 square feet of living space with four beds and 3.5 baths. Three geothermal devices (make) it an affordable, energy efficient home,” the listing on Realtor.com says.

Another plus? The inside for both domes is draped in sophistication and has cool features like:

“Situated on 3.47 acres, this home presents abundant opportunities for outdoor activities & landscaping projects, giving you the freedom to create your own personal oasis,” the listing says.

“Embrace the unique charm & exceptional features of this dome house, as it provides a one-of-a-kind living experience that combines style and functionality!”

Newton is about 110 miles southeast of Springfield.

