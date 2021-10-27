Dome home listed in Idaho is ‘perfect for the zombie apocalypse.’ See for yourself

A unique home on the real estate market in Clark Fork, Idaho, for $269,000 has captured the attention of a popular Facebook page thanks to its interesting shape.

Aerial

The three-bedroom, one-bathroom property is actually three “dome-style homes” with multiple “out buildings onsite” around it, the listing on Zillow.com describes. The three beds and a bath are in the primary dome, along with a full kitchen and tons of storage space.

Interior

The secondary dome has a kitchenette, a bedroom and a bathroom.

Interior

“Beautiful property with mature trees throughout that provide shade while still allowing an abundance of natural light to filter through,” the listing details.

Bathroom

Fans on Zillow Gone Wild appeared to be fascinated by the 1,286-square-foot home and remarked on the property in the comment section.

Interior

“It’s so quirky and adorable!” one fan exclaimed. “The kitchen and the bathroom are making me break out in hives, but that can be remedied and the property is gorgeous.”

Interior

“Soooo. I’m kinda in,” another said. “Hear me out: world’s largest paintball/ATV vacation rental in the world.”

Interior

“I’ve always wanted to live like I’m in a cult without the work of a cult,” one person joked.

Interior

“I get culty vibes off of this place,” another said.

Exterior

“Perfect for the zombie apocalypse,” one person observed.

Exterior

“We all live in a crappy submarine,” another joked, referencing The Beatles hit “Yellow Submarine”.

Interior

“This feels like an underground bunker,” one fan said.

Interior

“Plant some sod over it and it’ll be a Hobbit hole,” another observed.

Interior

“Someone took a kid’s drawing and made it a house, complete with the kid’s understanding of building codes and interior design,” another joked.

Exterior

Clark Fork is almost 450 miles north of Boise.

