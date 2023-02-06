Domenick disappointed investigation failed to pinpoint prison record deletion

Feb. 6—Lackawanna County Commissioner Debi Domenick says she's disappointed an investigation failed to determine who deleted a record of her brief prison stay in August 1995 from a prison computer system.

Domenick, 49, again denied having anything to do with deleting the record and said she welcomed District Attorney Mark Powell's investigation because she wanted to know who accessed the record and made it public.

"Once it was alleged that the record was deleted, I certainly wanted the investigation because I did not want anyone to imply — like they have — that I had something to do with it, which I did not," Domenick said. "I am also confused as to how you can tell that something was intentionally deleted, not accidentally deleted, but yet you can't find out who did the deleting. However, despite our differences in the past, I have full confidence in District Attorney Powell's ability to conduct a thorough investigation."

In response, Powell said only, "My investigative team is disappointed."

Domenick spoke about Powell's investigation earlier this week for the first time since Powell said Jan. 26 he won't charge anyone because of insufficient evidence. He said the prison's old system contained the record, but the new system did not, and that's how detectives can tell it existed.

"We know the record existed, and we know someone deleted it," Powell said in a statement. "Unfortunately, despite an exhaustive investigation, we are unable to establish with the requisite certainty who deleted it."

In an interview after releasing his finding, Powell said detectives couldn't pinpoint who deleted the record, but said "it was not deleted after the new system was running."

"It simply was not a record contained in the new ... system," he said. "There's no record of it on the new system."

Detectives interviewed several employees with access to the computer system who could have deleted the record, but they all denied doing it. In the interview, Powell said detectives did not interview Domenick because she had publicly denied any role in deleting the record and they had no contrary evidence to confront her with.

The prison record dates to an arrest Aug. 19, 1995, when Domenick was 21 years old. Police charged her with simple assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Domenick again declined to discuss the arrest, except to say she was only in the prison an hour, her father arrived and took her home and the charges ended at a preliminary hearing later but before any testimony.

"I was there (at the prison) an hour at the most, I wasn't processed and put into (prison) clothes or anything," she said.

The record of the stay, obtained by The Times-Tribune through a Right to Know request, appears to show she was booked into the prison at 9:05 a.m. Aug. 19, 1995, but does not show when she left. It also shows the numeric sections of the criminal code that she was charged with violating, Domenick's name, age and a physical description of her appearance.

Domenick said she never knew the record existed until The Times-Tribune reported its existence last summer.

"It was never on my record," said Domenick, a practicing attorney before she became a commissioner. "When I represent people, and if charges are dismissed, it'll show up on their docket as dismissed. And sometimes they'll say, 'Can we get that expunged? Because I don't want it on there.' It never was on my mind. It wasn't, it never was. I just assumed that it's not in the court docket at all. I just assumed that because it's from 1995."

Detectives found no record of the charges when they checked magisterial district judge records, Powell said. Dunmore police said they had no records in response to a Times-Tribune Right to Know request.

An online court docket and physical county court records from the 1990s have no record of Domenick's arrest or charges. In the Friday interview, Powell said the charges were never formally expunged. Defendants who are convicted or plead guilty can later ask to have records expunged, or cleared, under certain circumstances. Powell said Domenick's case never got to that point.

"I can tell you it didn't work its way through the system, where an expungement was filed to formally, officially remove it from the record," he said.

Powell said he couldn't say precisely how long Domenick was in the prison but said "it was a very brief stay" and did not extend beyond Aug. 19, 1995.

Powell launched his investigation July 6. A week later, Domenick emailed several county officials formally requesting the county investigate possible misuse of the prison's offender management system, which contains inmate records.

Domenick insisted Wednesday she did not know Powell had begun the investigation when she asked for one.

Contact the writer: bkrawczeniuk@timesshamrock.com; 570-348-9147; @BorysBlogTT on Twitter.