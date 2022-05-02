Domestic abuse nonprofit launches Indiana chapter

May 2—Survivors With a Testimony, a nonprofit organization that aims to eradicate all forms of domestic abuse, met with community members for a family-friendly event on Saturday. The event marked the launch of the nonprofit's Indiana chapter.

SWAT was founded in Greenville, North Carolina five years ago. The Indiana chapter of the organization is the first to exist outside of North Carolina.

Founder Vernita Council-Howard started the organization after losing her unborn son to domestic violence. With SWAT, Council-Howard said, she's able to give her son a voice that helps men, women and children deal with domestic abuse.

The entire organization is operated by volunteers and runs on donations, she said.

Council-Howard explained she had wanted to branch out with the organization, but also wanted the leader of the next chapter to be from North Carolina. She chose Sheila Shoemaker, who moved to Kokomo in 2015 after surviving domestic violence in North Carolina.

"I actually cried and jumped at the chance, because I know what they've been doing, and the things that she does to help survivors and victims in North Carolina," Shoemaker said.

The two initially met remotely while speaking on a podcast. Then, over the phone, they began "behind the scenes" efforts to help Indiana domestic abuse survivors. Now, they will be able to offer help to Indiana survivors with resources from SWAT.

Although Shoemaker said it's nice to know the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence is helping survivors, she emphasized the importance of localized support operated by survivors.

"I can tell you how it feels to walk in heels for five miles, but until you've walked in those heels for five miles, you can't tell me how it feels." Shoemaker said. "This organization is ran by people that have been in that corner, and we have fought our way out."

For now, the SWAT Indiana chapter plans to hold events at least once a month.

Many of the initial events will be family-friendly, like the Saturday event which included face painting, barbecuing and games. Shoemaker was dressed as Superwoman during the event and invited Kory Kennedy, who often dons a Batman costume while running around Kokomo, to attend.

"When you mention domestic violence and family and you're trying to get other people to come in, for some reason they get scared," Shoemaker said, adding that although it can be scary to talk about domestic abuse, the family-friendly events will focus on bringing the community of Kokomo together. People don't have to be survivors of domestic abuse to attend the events.

"We need this here. We have a great shelter, but once you leave the shelter and you're on your own, here we are," Shoemaker said. "Come hang out with us. Let's be a family and let's keep this going."

Starting in June, the organization will offer a free six-step program that aims to help survivors. There are already 20 people who have enrolled in the service, which will primarily be held virtually.

Anyone in Indiana is able to receive help from the organization. Additionally, because the six-step program will primarily be administered virtually, Howard-Council said people from out-of-state could benefit from the program.

The first step addresses mental health issues caused by domestic abuse. Then, participants are taught to build and reinforce self-esteem. After, they join a support group comprised of other survivors — men, women and children will be in separate support groups. The fourth part of the program teaches participants how to protect themselves and their homes. The fifth step helps survivors break down the emotional bond they have with their abuser and to embrace other, healthy relationships. During the final step of the program, SWAT helps participants find housing and teaches financial literacy.

Shoemaker also said she would like to see changes in the way lawmakers and police officers handle domestic abuse, referencing abusers who are released from police custody after a day, and survivors who are only able to stay in a shelter for a month.

"Our judicial system, our courts, our prosecutors, they have to be more stringent on these offenders," she said, adding, "Our community has to get angry. They have to start pushing our politicians and our lawmakers to take this seriously."

To learn more about SWAT and domestic abuse resources, call 707-962-8738 or visit www.survivorswithatestimony.org.

