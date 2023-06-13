Domestic abuse survivors push for tougher penalties for tampering with GPS tracking devices

“The law failed me because my abuser had a GPS on when really, he could have gone to jail,” said Jo, a domestic violence survivor.

Joe and other survivors were at the State House on Tuesday looking to make the crime of tampering or cutting a GPS tracking device, a felony in Massachusetts.

Jo is not revealing her identity because she says even though her abuser cut his GPS tracking device, he was not given jail time for it.

“I lived in fear. I had to get alarms, I had to change locks, I was terrified because I thought the system empowered my abuser instead of holding him accountable and it caused me to live in fear,” Jo told Boston 25 News.

The State Joint Committee on the Judiciary is considering testimony from Jo and other survivors of domestic violence about upgrading the crime of cutting a GPS tracking device.

Last year Stephen Corbin cut off his GPS device in the middle of his rape trial. He was eventually located in the state of Maine, armed with a loaded gun.

Corbin got 40-50 years for his conviction on two rapes, but he was not punished for cutting his GPS.

State Senator Patrick O’Connor says cases like Corbin’s are growing too common.

“I don’t think criminals are taking our laws seriously right now,” Senator O’Connor said. “The fact of the matter is that our laws for GPS tampering aren’t working and we need to do something about it.”

The proposed legislation would make tampering with a GPS tracking device a felony, punishable with a mandatory minimum of two years in prison.

Jo says the GPS tracking legislation is needed to better protect victims like herself.

“We’re asking you to please protect us and stop giving the abusers all these chances to hurt us and our families. Please give us a chance for safety,” Jo said.

There is no telling when this committee will vote on this GPS legislation. It could take months.

The deadline for action is not until spring 2024.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW