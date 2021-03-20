Domestic abusers, stalkers and sex offenders to be registered on super-database

Charles Hymas
·3 min read
Priti Patel
Priti Patel

Domestic abusers, stalkers and sex offenders will be registered on a super-database under plans being drawn up by the Government.

Ministers are looking to set up a single database that would enable police and probation services to track offenders guilty of violence against women more effectively following the outcry after the death of Sarah Everard.

Anyone on the register would be required to tell police of any change of address or name - a tactic commonly used by sex offenders, or the start of any new relationship.

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, and Robert Buckland, the Justice Secretary, are minded to create a single database after a defeat last week in the House of Lords on an amendment to the domestic abuse bill that would require them to set up a register for stalkers.

They were defeated by 327 to 232 votes – a majority of 95 – on the proposal that would create a new statutory duty to force serial offenders to be put on a national register and closely monitored like serious sex criminals.

A Government source said: “Creating multiple databases is never a good idea. The principle would be to set up one.”

The amendment is due to be considered by MPs in the Commons after Easter but a Government decision on creating a database is likely to be part of a wider shake-up of laws and measures to protect women and girls from violence.

Ms Patel’s consultation on violence against women and girls received 78,000 responses in three days after being reopened in the wake of the death of Ms Everard. It could delay the final plans beyond the planned Summer launch as officials analyse the total 150,000 responses.

Plans for a register of stalkers was first revealed in the Telegraph last week. It's thought the single database including a wider range of offences is now the most likely policy to get ministerial backing.

Other measures being considered include a new offence of sexual harassment in public, which has been championed by the Government’s independent adviser Nimco Ali, and the formal inclusion of misogyny as a hate crime meriting longer sentences for offenders.

The campaign for a database has been led by Laura Richards, former head of Scotland Yard’s Homicide Prevention Unit, who has compiled a report into 31 cases where women were killed after the failure by police and other agencies to tackle their attackers’ previous violence.

They include women who died despite persistent abuse that should have been more thoroughly investigated and prosecuted, or who were left in the dark about their partners’ previous violence before they were murdered.

Ms Richards, who also headed the Met’s Violent Crime and Intelligence Analysis Unit, backed the idea of expanding the Violent and Sex Offender Register (VISOR) to include any serial domestic abuser or stalker, defined as those who had committed offences against two or more victims.

She believed it could be extended eventually to include intelligence on suspected offenders who may not have been convicted, with other agencies such as social services also given graded access to the database.

As well requiring address and personal details, it could allow the courts and police to impose restrictions on computer use and monitoring movement by electronic tagging and curfews.

Failure to comply with the restrictions would result in a recall to prison if they had previously been convicted or other court-imposed sanctions.

Ms Richards said: “It would be the biggest cultural shift in my professional opinion to change the focus so that we look at perpetrators behaviour and ask questions about them instead of saying: ‘Why was she out at 9.30pm?’ It’s important in changing the culture and saving lives.”

