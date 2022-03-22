Domestic altercation leads to arrest of Danese man

Mar. 22—A Danese man is facing felony charges in Fayette County, according to a press release from Sheriff Mike Fridley.

Deputies responded to a physical domestic altercation in Danese Monday evening, Fridley said. When deputies arrived they were met outside by the victim whose neck was visibly red and stated that she had been choked. Deputies tried to make contact with the accused male, but he fled from deputies before being caught.

Kenneth A. Spade, 52, of Danese, is charged with the felony offense of strangulation, as well as the misdemeanor offenses of domestic battery and obstruction.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590, or through its Facebook page at "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.