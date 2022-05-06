Domestic assault charge against Reeds man dismissed

May 6—A felony domestic assault charge that a Reeds man was facing was dismissed Thursday when the victim did not show up to testify against him at a preliminary hearing.

Donald W. Elkins, 37, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a count of second-degree domestic assault. The prosecutor's office cited a lack of cooperation on the part of the victim as the reason for dismissal.

Elkins was arrested March 15 after an altercation with his girlfriend at their residence on Ivy Road.

A deputy arriving at the residence could hear yelling inside and spotted Elkins leaning against the door of a bedroom closet in which he had his girlfriend trapped, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Elkins, who let her out when ordered to do so by the deputy, claimed he was holding her in there to protect himself because she had been hitting him and had attacked him first.

The girlfriend told the deputy that he pushed her and hit her with wet clothing that left a lump on her forehead, but she did not wish to pursue charges. A juvenile witness told the deputy that Elkins had pushed the girlfriend and head-butted her, according to the affidavit.