Domestic assault charges against former Rochester police officer dismissed

Jul. 19—Three misdemeanor charges, including two domestic assault charges, brought against a former Rochester police officer were dismissed late last month.

Special Assistant Rochester City Attorney Wendy A. Murphy filed the dismissal in Olmsted County District Court in the case of 34-year-old Jamar Meeks on June 25, 2021.

The document says that "upon receipt of additional information provided by the alleged victim, the State will be unable to prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt."

Meeks had been charged with misdemeanor counts of domestic assault, domestic assault inflict bodily harm and disorderly conduct for an incident alleged to have occurred at a northeast Rochester residence on Oct. 8, 2020.

At the time of the incident, Meeks had been with the Rochester Police Department for less than a year. He was put on administrative leave following the incident. Meeks' last date of employment with department was Dec. 23, 2020.