Domestic assault charges filed in disturbance at Joplin address

Jeff Lehr, The Joplin Globe, Mo.
·1 min read

Apr. 6—The Jasper County prosecutor's office has filed two counts of felony domestic assault on a 33-year-old Joplin man involved in a disturbance with his girlfriend Saturday night on West 15th Street.

James W. Twigger was arrested by officers responding to a report of a domestic disturbance.

Capt. William Davis of the Joplin Police Department said Twigger allegedly hit and choked Shakota Sloniker, 29, during an argument about gambling. She suffered a bruised and swollen eye but refused medical attention, Davis said.

Twigger was charged with two counts of second-degree domestic assault.

Recommended Stories