Domestic assault charges filed in disturbance at Joplin address

Apr. 6—The Jasper County prosecutor's office has filed two counts of felony domestic assault on a 33-year-old Joplin man involved in a disturbance with his girlfriend Saturday night on West 15th Street.

James W. Twigger was arrested by officers responding to a report of a domestic disturbance.

Capt. William Davis of the Joplin Police Department said Twigger allegedly hit and choked Shakota Sloniker, 29, during an argument about gambling. She suffered a bruised and swollen eye but refused medical attention, Davis said.

Twigger was charged with two counts of second-degree domestic assault.