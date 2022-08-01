Domestic assault charges filed in disturbance at Joplin motel

Aug. 1—A disturbance Friday night at a motel on Joplin's south side resulted in felony domestic assault charges being filed on a 33-year-old man.

Capt. William Davis of the Joplin Police Department said officers were called at 6:15 p.m. to the Super 8 motel at 2830 E. 36th St. after a 52-year-old woman ran from a room to the lobby to get help.

Davis said Tena Fisher told officers that her boyfriend had assaulted her in their room, choking her to the point she could not breathe. The boyfriend had left the motel by the time officers arrived, but he later returned to the area and was arrested outside the motel, Davis said.

Bassey C. Abia, 33, was charged in Newton County Circuit Court with both first-degree domestic assault and second-degree domestic assault.

Davis said Fisher did not require medical attention in the aftermath of the incident.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.