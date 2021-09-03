Domestic assault charges filed in two Joplin disturbances

Sep. 3—Police made domestic assault arrests in separate disturbances Wednesday night in Joplin.

Officers responding to a 911 call hang-up at 8:50 p.m. located a 25-year-old woman in the 2800 block of East 12th Street who reported being assaulted by her ex-boyfriend as she was dropping off children they have in common.

Capt. Will Davis said Braden T. Hardiman, 24, was taken into custody after breaking the windshield of 24-year-old Tiffany M. Friederich's vehicle and then choking and punching her in the face several times.

Hardiman was charged with second-degree domestic assault and first-degree property damage.

Following a disturbance at 11:20 p.m. in the 2500 block of South Montana Place, Khristina M. Candelaria, 49, told police her boyfriend had threatened to burn down their residence and poured gasoline on the floor, which she slipped and fell in, Davis said. The boyfriend purportedly fled the scene when he could not find a lighter to ignite the gas, he said.

Timothy R. Wood, 63, was arrested near 24th Street and New Hampshire Avenue and charged with second-degree domestic assault.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.