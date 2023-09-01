Domestic assault, fleeing police charges dismissed against Wilkes-Barre man

Aug. 31—WILKES-BARRE — A district judge dismissed domestic assault and fleeing police charges against Henri Daniel Barnes, 41, when the victim failed to appear at a preliminary hearing to testify Wednesday.

Wilkes-Barre police charged Barnes when a woman claimed he slapped and choked her during an argument about a dog at her Woodside Drive residence on Aug. 20, according to court records.

Police spotted Barnes on a motorcycle in the area of George Avenue and North Washington Street.

Barnes initiated a pursuit on the North Cross Valley Expressway into Plains Township, Jenkins Township and Pittston before returning to Wilkes-Barre, court records say.

Police in court records say Barnes abandoned the motorcycle and was apprehended in a parking lot on South Main Street after asking a man for a ride outside a store.

When the woman failed to appear in Luzerne County Central Court to testify, a district judge dismissed charges of simple assault, fleeing or attempting to elude police, resisting arrest, possession of a small amount of marijuana and and six traffic violations against Barnes.