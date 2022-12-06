Domestic assault sends one woman to hospital, one woman to jail, police say

Dec. 6—A South Fork woman was jailed Monday, accused of assaulting a woman who was 35 weeks pregnant and sending her to the hospital in a domestic dispute, authorities said.

Johnstown police charged Alaina Dahn Malfer, 26, of the 200 block of Grant Street, with aggravated assault, burglary, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.

According to a complaint affidavit, a man and his girlfriend were at a residence in the 300 block of Boyer Avenue watching television upstairs on Sunday when Malfer entered the house uninvited.

Malfer allegedly pushed the man to the ground and assaulted the woman who was 35 weeks pregnant. Malfer allegedly punched the woman in the face, scratched her and pulled her hair out.

Malfer climbed into a vehicle and fled the scene, police said.

West End Ambulance transported the victim to the emergency room at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, on Franklin Street.

Malfer was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $30,000.