Domestic assault suspect apprehended in Bel Air over the weekend

Nov. 30—A 37-year-old Bel Air man faces assault and other charges after deputies from the Harford County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in the 800 block of Baltimore Pike Saturday night to investigate a domestic assault.

A female victim was transported to a local trauma center hospital for her injuries before being released Sunday morning, according to Cristie Hopkins, director of media and public relations for the Harford County Sheriff's Office. The 911 call came from a third party, not the victim or assailant, Hopkins said.

Neighbors took to social media to discuss the flurry of police activity in the area, including road closures, and posted pictures of an armored police truck and police vehicles in the driveway of a home reportedly where the arrest was made. While residents speculated that it was a barricade situation, Hopkins said that was not the case.

The sheriff's Special Response Team arrived at the scene to assist the Southern Precinct Patrol "with the service of a high-risk arrest warrant and search warrant stemming from a domestic assault," Hopkins said. However, the 37-year-old male suspect left the residence without incident shortly after the special response team arrived. A search warrant was then executed on the residence.

Court records show that the suspect's most recent address is the home. Hopkins said there is no history of prior police calls at that address.

The suspect is being held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center. He is charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and false imprisonment. A preliminary court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 22 in Harford District Court.