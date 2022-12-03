Domestic assault suspect charged after barricading himself in Kissimmee home

A man was arrested Friday after Osceola County deputies say he threatened his family with a fake gun before barricading himself in their home.

Deputies were called to the home near the Mill Creek RV resort around noon for a report of a barricaded, suicidal person who had pointed what appeared to be a gun at a family member.

The family members left the home and called 911 although deputies say they later determined the weapon was a BB gun.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies say the man, identified as Paul Page, barricaded himself in the home and refused to come out.

When deputies finally entered the home, they found Page unconscious with cuts on his body and some kind of medication nearby.

He was taken to the hospital and will be charged with aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

Deputies described the incident as domestic in nature.

