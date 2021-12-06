Domestic battery charge dismissed against former state police officer Russell Garrison

BEDFORD — A criminal charge of domestic battery, previously filed in Lawrence Superior Court I against former North Lawrence Community Schools board member and previous Indiana State Police officer Russell "Rusty" Garrison has been dismissed without prejudice, according to court records.

A motion was filed to dismiss the class A misdemeanor charge on Nov. 9 by the state of Indiana, represented by the office of Lawrence County Prosecutor Samuel Arp II. The order was granted by Lawrence Superior Court I Judge John Plummer III on Nov. 16.

Garrison's lead attorney Carl Lamb provided a comment to the Times-Mail about the decision.

"Rusty had a distinguished career as a law enforcement officer. He gave countless hours of his time to protect the interest of the citizens of this State and he did so at a very high level. The decision made by the Lawrence County Prosecutor was the correct decision to 'dismiss' the charges. The Prosecutor carefully reviewed all of the evidence in the case and made the proper decision," Lamb wrote.

Following Garrison's June 18 arrest, he was placed on administrative duty with his policing powers suspended and ISP launched an internal investigation, in an attempt to determine if Garrison had violated any of the department's policies.

According to Shea Reliford, from Indiana State Police's human resources division, Garrison resigned from his position on June 30, concluding the investigation.

Garrison also stepped down from his elected seat on the NLCS board on June 25. He was later replaced by Bryce Bennett.

A domestic battery charge against Tiffany Corbin, the other individual involved in the incident, has not been dropped. Her jury trial is currently scheduled to begin Jan. 12, 2022.

