UPDATE: Domestic-battery charge dropped against Jacksonville plastic surgeon

EDITOR'S NOTE: This charge was later dismissed and expunged from official records, according to court documents.

A 44-year-old local plastic surgeon sued multiple times in recent years for medical malpractice by past patients was arrested April 27 on a domestic-battery charge, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Mark Arlen Clayman of Ocean Drive was arrested just past midnight by the Jacksonville Beach Police Department on the charge and bailed out later that morning, Duval County jail records show.

Clayman’s arrest report says the victim came home from a party and got into an argument with him. As she walked away from Clayman, he pushed her down, then grabbed her leg and pulled it behind her neck before slapping her thigh, the report said.

Clayman and his father, Loren Clayman, operate a plastic surgery center at 2726 St. Johns Ave. They had already settled 290 previous medical malpractice lawsuits that said the two men botched breast-implant surgeries that left women disfigured and in severe pain. They then faced new lawsuits filed in the past year.

Those latest lawsuits, filed in April, June and September of 2019, say the father and son committed similar behavior in 2016 and 2017. They offered relatively cheap plastic surgeries. Then after the women complained of problems, the Claymans advised the implants were defective or leaking and offered free follow-up surgeries. The Claymans were paid for unnecessary surgeries by the breast implant manufacturer, the lawsuits said.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville plastic surgeon arrested in domestic battery