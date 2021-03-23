Domestic call ends with officer being assaulted

Mar. 23—TUPELO — An officer responding to a Thursday afternoon domestic call in Haven Acres ended up being assaulted by the suspect.

Tupelo police responded to the 3000 block of Beasley Drive around 4 p.m. March 18. When officers arrived, Keith Hughes, 39, of Pontotoc, was immediately confrontational with officers. As officers attempted to detain Hughes, he resisted and started to fight. As the struggle continued on the ground Hughes was able to get a hand free and began to choke an officer.

Officers were able to secure Hughes in handcuffs but he continued to resist. Police eventually had to put Hughes in leg restraints before carrying him to the county jail.

After he was removed from the scene, the domestic violence victim completed their report to police. The officer who was assaulted suffered some bumps and scratches but was able to continue working.

Hughes was charged with simple assault on an officer, domestic violence and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. During his initial appearance the following day, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen set bond on the felony charge at $3,000.

william.moore@djournal.com