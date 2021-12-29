Domestic call leads to brief barricade situation in Frederick; incident ends with suspect taken into custody

Dec. 28—A police incident outside a Frederick home Tuesday ended peacefully after authorities took a man into custody who reportedly has multiple felony warrants out for his arrest, according to a police spokesman.

Around 11:05 a.m., police got a call for a domestic dispute in the unit block of George Thomas Drive, Frederick Police Department spokesman Allen Etzler said. Police subsequently learned the man inside had multiple felony warrants out for his arrest.

"He initially refused to come out of the house and that's when negotiations began," Etzler said. "We had reason to believe that he may be armed."

Etzler noted the man was unarmed when he exited the home around 1:30 p.m. with his arms up. A woman related to the man also left the home safely, he said.

The man was eventually charged with second-degree assault for Tuesday's incident.

FPD's Special Response and Crisis Negotiation teams were called to the scene, according to Etzler, and the Frederick County Sheriff's Office BearCat provided assistance. Etzler said the city's armored vehicle is out for maintenance.

The Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services medical personnel were on scene, according to Etzler, but there were no injuries.

"Whenever we are called to respond to a tactical situation, our officers and supervisors take several factors into consideration in determining how to proceed," FPD Chief Jason Lando said in a written statement after the incident was resolved.

He said police have to consider questions such as whether a weapon may be involved, if other occupants of the home are free to leave and if the suspect has a history with firearms, among other considerations.

"Today we determined that the gravity of the situation warranted the use of our Special Response Team and our negotiators," Lando said. "The pair go hand-in-hand and increase the likelihood of a safe outcome for everyone. And that's what we saw today."

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller