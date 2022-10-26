Domestic charges dropped against Fall River cop, former Somerset School Committee chair

Jo C. Goode, The Herald News
·3 min read

FALL RIVER — The Bristol County District Attorney’s office has dropped domestic charges against Andrew Crook, a Fall River police lieutenant and former Somerset School Committee chairman.

According to court records, Crook, 48, of Somerset, was scheduled for a bench trial on Oct. 17 on two counts of assault and battery on a family member and threatening to commit a crime, but the charges were dismissed due to “a lack of prosecution.”

Bristol County District Attorney spokesman Gregg Miliote said the alleged victim in the case “made several attempts to have the case dismissed,” and indicated that she would not cooperate with prosecutors.

“After a review of the case and all potential evidence, we could not proceed without her testimony on the domestic charges,” said Miliote in an emailed response.   

On the same day the domestic charges were dismissed, Fall River District Court Judge Cynthia M. Brackett ruled on an OUI charge against the veteran police officer, ordering 18 months of a continuance without a finding in her disposition of the case.

Fall River police lieutenant Andrew Crook during his arraignment on domestic charges and OUI last July.
Fall River police lieutenant Andrew Crook during his arraignment on domestic charges and OUI last July.

According to Somerset attorney Steven Sabra, the judge’s order and the conditions she imposed technically means that a defendant admits that there are sufficient facts in the case for a guilty verdict.

“But a guilty finding doesn’t get entered for whatever time a judge decides, and if a defendant complies with all the terms of the continuance, then it ends up being dismissed at the end of that period of time,” said Sabra.

In addition, the judge ordered Crook, a 22-year FRPD officer, to lose his driver's license for 45 days, and continue with any current treatment for alcohol that he’s receiving.

FRPD issues: Another Fall River police officer is fired. This is the third cop firing since January.

Legal issues started in May

Crook’s legal problems began last May when he was arrested for his first of two domestic assault and battery charges on a family member. Six weeks later, on July 10, an intoxicated Crook was arrested on a domestic charge again after the being taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital.

Three days later Crook had another run-in with Somerset police when he called 911, reporting he’d been in a traffic accident. Somerset officers found Crook in his Dodge Challenger, parked in the lot of Riverview Inn and Suites.

He failed two field sobriety tests and containers of alcohol were reportedly found in his vehicle.

At his arraignment, a judge ordered him to enter an alcohol rehabilitation facility, then be place on home confinement with a relative before his hearing last week.

Somerset School Committee: School bus safety issues discussed

Crook's leave continues

After his arrest in May, Crook's badge and license to carry a firearm were taken by FRPD and he was assigned to desk duty at police headquarters.

Crook, who served one term as a Somerset School Committee member and voted chairman in 2019, was placed on paid administrative leave after his two arrests in July.

Fall River Police Chief Paul Gauvin said at this point Crook remains on administrative leave and an internal investigation is ongoing "until the finality of the internal investigation and the determination of discipline."

FRPD issues: Another Fall River police officer is fired. This is the third cop firing since January.

Crook will also have to answer to the recently created Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, which oversees the state's new certification process for police officers in the Commonwealth.

The POST Commission also has the ability to suspend or revoke certifications of police officers, a requirement for their employment in law enforcement.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Domestic charges dropped against Fall River police lieutenant

