Domestic charges result in 2-year sentence

Nov. 25—A Cumberland County man indicted on charges relating to a domestic violence situation that occurred earlier this year has pled guilty to one of the charges and received a two-year jail sentence.

William Russell Keaton, 31, was indicted by the grand jury Aug. 16, on charges of reckless endangerment, aggravated assault and domestic assault. The charges stem from a Feb. 15 incident investigated by Cumberland County Sheriff's Investigator Tom Howard, Crossville Police Det. Jon Tollett and the Department of Children's Services.

Last week Keaton pled guilty to reckless endangerment and received a two-year sentence to serve concurrently with a sentence from General Sessions Court. The aggravated assault and domestic assault charges were dropped. He was given credit for time served from April 26 to Nov. 16.

In other cases, the following guilty pleas were entered:

—Matthew Jordan Lacey, charged with felony possession of a Schedule VI drug with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia, pleaded guilty to simple possession and received an 11-month and 29-day suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation.

Lacey was fined $250 and is to pay court costs. The drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed. The charge stems from an April 29, 2020, arrest by Deputy Tashua Stone.

—Angela Michelle Rhinehart, 44, charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, pled guilty aggravated burglary and received a three-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation.

The charge stems from a Feb. 25, 2019 residential burglary investigated by CCSO Investigator Gary Green. Rhinehart is to pay $1,723 restitution at the rate of $100 a month with credit for 101 days already served in jail.

—Taylor Nicole Smith, 24, charged with felony possession of meth with intent, pled guilty to attempted possession of more than .5 grams of meth with intent and received a three-year prison sentence to serve concurrent with Fentress County sentence.

Smith was fined $2,000, is to pay court costs and is being given credit for time already served in jail. The charge stems from a traffic stop in which Smith was a passenger and found in possession of more than 25 grams of meth.

—Laurey Grace Banks, 24, pled guilty to an information charging attempt to file a false report and received a one-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. Fine and court costs were waived.

The charge stems from Banks on March 3 reporting a vehicle stolen and identifying a suspect in the case. Investigators learned the accusations were false.

—Savanna Joann Keel, 22, pled guilty to an information charging possession of a Schedule VI drug with intent and received a one-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. Fine and court costs were waived and Keel was given credit for 11 days already served in jail. The charge stems from a Nov. 5 arrest during which she was found in possession of more than one-half ounce of marijuana.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com