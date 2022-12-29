Domestic demand drives growth in Russian factory activity in Dec -PMI

FILE PHOTO: Steam rises from chimneys of a heating power plan over the skyline of central Moscow
·1 min read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Domestic demand more than made up for falling export sales to drive growth in Russian manufacturing in December, a survey showed on Thursday, leading to the fastest monthly rise in job creation in the sector in over 21 years.

The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) eased in December to 53.0 from 53.2 in November, but was still above the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction. November's reading was its highest since January 2017.

"Higher production levels were linked to another monthly upturn in new orders and the acquisition of new customers," S&P Global said. "The rate of output growth softened from November's recent high but was the second-fastest since August 2020."

The contraction in new export orders weighed on total sales growth, S&P Global said, attributing the drop in foreign client demand to the impact of sanctions against Moscow over its actions in Ukraine.

Western restrictions and a mass corporate exodus from Russia have led to logistics delays and material shortages this year.

"Suppliers' delivery times at Russian manufacturing firms continued to lengthen in December, as vendor performance deteriorated further," S&P Global said.

The sector lost momentum in October after President Vladimir Putin announced a "partial mobilisation" that saw some 300,000 reservists - mostly young, working men - drafted for Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

But it has shown resilience since then and in December output expectations strengthened to their second highest since March 2019 on hopes of greater client demand, the survey showed.

Companies linked the rise in new orders to a sharp uptick in employment in the sector, which grew at the fastest pace since September 2001.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-China's services sector eyes recovery after reopening, but challenges loom

    Jordan Li, a restaurant owner in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu, hopes desperately that next month's Lunar New Year holidays will help him make up for business lost this year because of COVID-related travel and other restrictions. Although infections have risen sharply since the central government lifted most of its pandemic-control curbs this month, Li thinks people will still travel to Chengdu. Li says he is preparing for a worst-case scenario in which he single-handedly keeps his restaurant open as he "can be the boss, the chef, the waiter and handle the finances all at the same time."

  • Is ViTrox Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:VITROX) Recent Performance Tethered To Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

    ViTrox Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:VITROX) stock is up by 5.7% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay...

  • Hong Kong Scraps Some Major Covid Rules

    Hong Kong will end some of its last major Covid rules, scrapping gathering limits to vaccination checks and testing for travelers, in a sweeping overhaul of policies aimed at reviving its reputation as a global financial center.&nbsp;Bloomberg's Justina Lee reports. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • The past year for B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) investors has not been profitable

    It is doubtless a positive to see that the B&M European Value Retail S.A. ( LON:BME ) share price has gained some 34...

  • Here are 12 rules of investing to remember when Christmas is over

    As we make our way through the 12 days of Christmas, it seems an appropriate time to remind ourselves of some of the key principles of investing – divided conveniently into a dozen chunks.

  • China to begin re-issuing passports in another reversal of COVID lockdowns

    China to begin re-issuing passports in another reversal of COVID lockdowns

  • 1 dead, 2 injured in Valley Glen shooting

    Los Angeles police officers were called at 8:13 p.m. to the 6900 block of Fulton Avenue and found one person dead at the scene. Two others were taken to hospitals.

  • Stocks Sink on Fresh Covid Threat to World Economy: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks fell for a second day on concern that the end of China’s zero-Covid policy could lead to a rise in cases around the world.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsUS to Require Negative Covid Tests for Travelers From ChinaSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveThe S&P

  • Twitter Users Report Errors, Disruption from New York to Tokyo

    (Bloomberg) -- Thousands of Twitter Inc. users reported glitches and other issues with the social media service, one of the more significant disruptions since Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover triggered the loss of three-quarters of its workforce.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsUS to Require Negative Covid Tests for

  • Beachgoers warned of big waves, strong rip currents and high bacteria levels in the water

    Big waves, strong rip currents and high bacterial levels in the water make visits to some Southern California beaches hazardous.

  • Gold prices settle higher as U.S. dollar weakens after China’s decision to ease COVID curbs

    Gold and silver futures settled sharply higher on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar slipped. Copper also jumped on hopes that China lifting COVID-19 restrictions to reopen its economy will boost demand of industrial metals and support the country’s real-estate sector. Gold for February delivery (GCG23) rose $18.90, or 1.1%, to settle at $1,823.10 per ounce on Comex.

  • Agreement over IKEA's Russia sale could be reached in days, says Moscow

    An agreement over the sale of IKEA's factories in Russia could be reached by the end of this year, Russia's industry minister said on Wednesday, as the Swedish furniture giant seeks to negotiate its exit from the country. IKEA decided to close its shops in Russia after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine in February in what it said was a 'special military operation'. Many other western companies - from energy producers to food and clothing chains - have left Russia.

  • Coast Guard stops a migrant boat off the Florida Keys with about 20 people

    U.S. Coast Guard crews and agents with Customs and Border Protection stopped a migrant boat off the Florida Keys Wednesday afternoon with about 20 people on board.

  • Aeroflot boss calls for 'state protectionism' to defend Russian aviation

    Russian airlines stopped flying to most overseas destinations after Western countries imposed unprecedented sanctions, including bans on Russian carriers, after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Routes to Turkey and Middle Eastern countries popular with Russian tourists have been preserved. Alexandrovsky said that competitors, including Turkish Airlines and Emirates had benefitted most from the situation, and called for a degree of what he called "state protectionism" to safeguard domestic aviation.

  • 12 Most Advanced Countries in Computer Technology

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 12 most advanced countries in computer technology. For more countries, head on over to 5 Most Advanced Countries in Computer Technology. Computer technology is the backbone of the modern world. Ever since Charles Babbage started tinkering around with what was called the Difference Engine in […]

  • EV Startup Canoo Accuses Former Execs of Stealing Technology to Start a Rival Company

    Canoo, the California-based startup with the quirky yet appealing pill-shaped electric van concept, doesn’t even have vehicles on the road yet. The company may be close to death. But it’s currently preparing for a legal fight against a few of its former executives, and it sounds like it could get messy. Business Insider reports that the startup is suing some former company executives over what Canoo claims was a plan to steal company secrets and start a competing electric-vehicle company.

  • 2023 gas prices will average 50 cents less per gallon than 2022, but expect to pay this at the pump come May

    GasBuddy doesn't see a repeat of the record above $5 per gallon of gas paid during 2022's wild swings for the energy markets, but prices won't stay this low.

  • Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg reminds Southwest Airlines CEO that thousands of stranded travelers are entitled to meal and hotel vouchers

    Pete Buttigieg told CNN that the Department of Transportation would hold Southwest accountable for its commitments to customers.

  • Bill of the Month: Woman mistakenly charged for shoulder surgery she never had

    A California woman received a medical bill from a hospital across the country for a surgery she never had. The hospital billed her anyway and when she didn't pay up, she was hit with a collections notice. It was a case of mistaken identity. Dr. Elisabeth Rosenthal, editor-in-chief of Kaiser Health News, joins "CBS Mornings" for our continuing "Bill of the Month" series to talk about unexpected medical costs.

  • Congress just approved 401(k) and IRA changes that affect workers across generations. Here are the key points to know

    Dozens of changes are coming to America's retirement landscape.