Domestic dispute ends in strangulation charge
Apr. 1—FAIRMONT — What began as a recent call for a domestic dispute ended in felony strangulation charges for a local man.
Fairmont Police arrested and charged Deandre Charles Payne, 35, after responding to a residence on Rhea Terrace around 9:40 p.m. on March 25.
During the investigation, officers found Payne grabbed the throat of a female victim "constricting her airway to a point where she could not breathe and became light headed," states the criminal complaint.
The victim told police that the incident began with an argument in the kitchen and escalated to a point where Payne grabbed her by the throat and pinned her to a wall.
"The victim did have red marks around her throat and was bleeding from her chest ... a result of the defendant's hands depressing her necklace into her chest when he went for her throat," states the complaint.
A witness at the scene told police she saw Payne "strangle the victim."
At press time, Payne remained in the North Central Regional Jail with bond set at $100,012.