Domestic dispute ends after woman is hit by a car, Rockdale County deputies say

A woman is in custody after deputies say she crashed her car into someone.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Thursday at 11:30 p.m., Rockdale County officials said deputies received reports of a person hit by a car.

Authorities did not provide the location of the incident.

TRENDING STORIES:

When deputies arrived, they found one woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the investigation, the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Authorities arrested 35-year-old Tierra Coley and charged her with driving under the influence and vehicular homicide.

Officials have not released the victim’s identity or provided details regarding the domestic incident.

IN OTHER NEWS: