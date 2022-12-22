Domestic dispute leads to assault, terroristic threatening

Dec. 22—Sierra Marling

A Richmond man is facing several charges after an alleged domestic dispute.

According to an arrest citation, Steven Lane, of Richmond, allegedly physically harmed and threatened a victim who later filed an emergency protection order against him.

At approximately 11 a.m. on Dec. 13, officers from the Richmond Police Department (RPD) were dispatched in reference to an (EPO) petition.

Officers talked with the victim who claimed Lane had engaged in an argument with her when she woke him up and asked him to help with children in the home. The situation reportedly escalated from there.

Official police documentation states, the victim said Lane assaulted her when she was on the phone with her father and asking him to pick her up. According to the victim, Lane forcefully grabbed her hand to take the phone away, but squeezed so hard the phone broke.

The victim the allegedly told Lane threw a set of car keys and struck her in the collarbone. At this point, Lane allegedly said he was going to call the police, the Department for Community Based Services (DCBS), and a family member to come get her.

It was at this point, the victim told police, Lane threatened her life.

According to official police documentation, Lane allegedly told the victim he would get his family to come shoot her if she was allowed to leave and he would have his aunt beat her until she was dead.

The EPO was granted and contact with Lane was made at 10 p.m. He was served the EPO, read his Miranda Warning, and taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

Lane allegedly admitted to officers he did have an argument with the victim and he did grab her hand and break the phone in the process, but denied any death threats.

Lane was charged with fourth-degree assault, third-degree terroristic threatening, and third-degree criminal mischief.

Other arrests:

Kimberly Downs, of Richmond, was arrested on Dec. 13 and charged with shoplifting.

Seth Merida, of Berea, was arrested on Dec. 13 and charged with public intoxication, first-degree possession (heroin), first-degree possession (opiates), and third-degree possession of an unspecified drug.

Gary Daniels, or Richmond, was arrested on Dec. 13 and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, and failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance.

Joshua Perrin, of Richmond, was arrested on Dec. 13 and charged with public intoxication.

Nicole Fox, of Richmond, was arrested on Dec. 14 and charged with fourth-degree assault.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.