Domestic dispute leads to child abuse charges

Aug. 24—ALBANY — An Albany woman faces child cruelty charges after police investigating a domestic dispute call were told that she slammed a toddler to the ground.

Police were dispatched on Tuesday to 2505 N. Slappey Blvd. on a domestic violence call that involved an argument between Tanada Shacore Terry and the father of their 7-month-old child.

The father, who was not named in an Albany Police Department release about the incident, called Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services about the toddler.

Terry told police that she accidentally fell while holding the child, but a witness disputed that claim.

Terry, 25, was charged with cruelty to children and taken to the Dougherty County Jail, and police said additional charges are pending.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to call Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or an investigator at (229) 431-2100.