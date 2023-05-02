Domestic dispute leads to OKC's 29th homicide this year, police say

A close-up image of the flashing lights atop a squad car, as the blurry lights of other distant vehicles, businesses and traffic signals dot up the hazy nighttime background.

Oklahoma City police responding to a call Monday on the northwest side discovered a man shot to death.

About 8:53 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 8000 block of NW 72, where they found Lawson Gratts, 57, dead with a gunshot wound.

Authorities said a 22-year-old suspect, Treveon Grant, was at the scene and taken into custody.

Investigators said the victim and Grant’s mother were in a relationship.

The couple were arguing, which escalated into a physical altercation, police said.

Grant armed himself with a pistol and eventually shot and killed Gratts, authorities said.

He was booked into jail on a second-degree murder complaint.

The fatal shooting was the 29th homicide this year in Oklahoma City.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200

