Domestic dispute leads to Thanksgiving Day police chase through Washington

Police arrested a Washington County man after a Thanksgiving Day police chase that weaved through the city of Washington around 4 p.m.

Police say this started as a domestic dispute. Demoreaze Betts is accused of breaking into a woman’s home by removing an air conditioner and climbing through the window, threating to kill her at gunpoint. The woman called 911 after Betts left, but he came back and police spotted his vehicle, giving chase.

The chase ended on Addison Street after Betts crashed his car and took off running with a gun in his hand.

“He took our guys on a mile, mile and a half chase, that lasted about 8 minutes,” said Chief Dan Rush.

“When he exited the vehcile the officer saw he was in possession of a firearm. They ordered him to stop. He did not do so they deployed their tasers.”

He said Betts fell from a small staircase when he was tased, and was sent to the hospital with face injuries. But

Chief Rush praised his officers for the way they handled the situation, saying it could have escalated.

“No police officer ever wants to discharge their firearm, but I’m proud of my guys they did show restraint It could have went a lot differently... but I’m glad they opted for the less lethal option. We were able to take Mr. Betts into custody with minimal injury but he’s still alive.”

