Domestic dispute leaves 2 injured

Melissa Klaric, The Herald, Sharon, Pa.
·1 min read

Feb. 24—PINE TOWNSHIP — A domestic dispute turned serious when a man slashed his boyfriend Sunday in Pine Township.

Stacy McConahy, 35, Grove City, and Ryan Ehrman, 20, Butler, who were described as boyfriends, were charged when police were called at 1:05 p.m. to a Pine Township address on a domestic dispute.

The verbal argument turned into a physical fight between the men.

Police said there was pushing, hitting, wrestling, and hair-pulling between the two. One of the men — police did not specify which — slashed the other with a utility knife razor blade, causing large cuts to the victim's chest and arm.

Both men were injured in the fight.

McConahy was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, reckless endangerment, assault, and harassment. He was taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post a $25,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 10.

A warrant is pending against Ehrman, who was charged with simple assault and harassment.

Recommended Stories

  • Driver accused of killing 70-year-old man in Fort Worth parking lot, then fleeing scene

    The fatal crash occurred in November in north Fort Worth.

  • U.S. Supreme Court weighs scope of police power to enter homes without a warrant

    U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday appeared reluctant to give police unlimited power to enter a home without a warrant when pursuing a suspect for a minor crime in a case involving a California driver tailed by an officer after honking his horn while listening to music. The driver, Arthur Lange, was later convicted of driving under the influence after being confronted inside his garage by California highway patrol officer Aaron Weikert in 2016. Lange is seeking to overturn his conviction by arguing that sobriety test evidence in the case was obtained by Weikert in violation of the U.S. Constitution's Fourth Amendment ban on unreasonable searches and seizures.

  • Pennsylvania Republicans to weigh censure of senator over Trump impeachment vote

    The Republican Party's state committee in Pennsylvania is expected to vote Wednesday night on whether to censure U.S. Senator Pat Toomey, highlighting divisions in the party over the impeachment of former President Donald Trump. Lawrence Tabas, chairman of the committee, has called a meeting for members from across the state to decide if Toomey should be censured for voting to convict Trump after this month's impeachment trial, three members told Reuters.

  • Trade group: Retail sales should grow 6.5% to 8.2% this year

    The nation's largest retail trade group is forecasting strong retail sales growth this year that could surpass last year's pace as more individuals get vaccinated and the economy reopens. The National Retail Federation said Wednesday it anticipates that retail sales will grow between 6.5% and 8.2% to more than $4.33 trillion this year. Online sales, which are included in the total, are expected to grow between 18% and 23% this year.

  • ‘His face was in your windshield’: South Dakota attorney general confronted in new video after fatal wreck

    South Dakota lawmakers begin impeachment proceedings against attorney general Jason Ravnsborg

  • Daniel Prude: protesters decry New York jury's failure to indict officers in death

    Protests in Rochester follow lack of charges for police officers who placed black man in hood until he became unconscious People march in protest after a New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude’s death in Rochester, New York, on Tuesday. Photograph: Lindsay Dedario/Reuters A crowd of somber yet outraged protesters in Rochester, upstate New York, endured bitter cold on Tuesday night to decry a grand jury’s failure to indict local police officers for the death of Daniel Prude, a 41-year-old Black man who was in town visiting relatives, last March. “This is not what we expected. This is not what we wanted. And until there is justice in this system, they will not get no peace from us,” said protester Jay Johnson. After taking over the case against the officers, who put Prude in a hood and held him naked on the freezing street, and presenting “the most comprehensive case possible”, Letitia James, New York’s attorney general, said her office had “sought a different outcome than the one the grand jury handed us”. A grand jury is seated and considers a criminal case from prosecutors behind closed doors, before announcing whether it believes charges should be filed. “The criminal justice system has frustrated efforts to hold law enforcement officers accountable for the unjustified killing of unarmed African Americans, and what binds these cases is a tragic loss of life in circumstances in which the death could have been avoided,” James said in an emotional news conference on Tuesday. On Tuesday evening, protesters walked through traffic and along the highway in Rochester, as one person yelled: “Tell the cops, ‘stop killing Black people,’” according to video from a local photojournalist. “White supremacy protects white supremacists,” said organizer Stanley Martin. “[The system] is not meant to protect us. The system did exactly what it was meant to do.” Prude, who was from Chicago but was visiting his brother in Rochester last spring, was experiencing a mental health episode when police officers handcuffed him, and, amid the spreading coronavirus pandemic, thrust a hood over his head meant to protect them from a person spitting, and held his body to the ground. Soon, he lost consciousness and had to be resuscitated, but never regained consciousness. He was taken off life support a week later. The medical examiner ruled that his death was a homicide due to “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint”. “Excited delirium” and phencyclidine (PCP) intoxication – a drug his friends say he used more after his close nephew’s death in 2018 – also contributed. An expert in restraint-related death ultimately concluded that Prude died from cardiac arrest, according to a report released by James’s office. Another expert in police procedures felt that some behavior by the officers involved was “contrary to acceptable police practice”, though most of their actions were “reasonable” under the circumstances. Seven members of the Rochester police department remain on leave amid an internal investigation. Prude’s death was among a series of high-profile, lethal instances of police aggression against black people in 2020, including the deaths of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky and George Floyd in Minnesota. Outrage over the US’s history of race-based policing sparked widespread protests last summer in a major revival for the Black Lives Matter civil rights movement. “The system too often allows officers to use deadly force unnecessarily and without consequence,” James said. “And that is a system that at its core is broken.”

  • C. Africa forces seize Bozize stronghold: government

    Pro-government forces in the Central African Republic (CAR) on Wednesday seized a stronghold of former president Francois Bozize, who was accused in December of plotting a coup, Prime Minister Firmin Ngrebada said.

  • Health experts urge spring Covid caution, FBI intel failures in spotlight, plus latest on Tiger Woods

    The legendary golfer is "recovering" after major surgery on his right leg following Tuesday's car crash.

  • Biden news - live: Trump Jr deposed over inaugural funds as White House defends migrant camp after AOC attack

    Follow all the latest news from the White House

  • No breakthrough at UK-EU talks, says Northern Ireland's Foster

    There was no breakthrough at a "hugely disappointing" meeting between the European Commission and the British government on Wednesday over post-Brexit trade issues in Northern Ireland, the region's first minister, Arlene Foster, said on Wednesday. The British government is demanding concessions from the European Union to minimise disruption in trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom that have emerged since Britain left the bloc's trading orbit in January.

  • Kaley Cuoco thought she was meeting with her 'Big Bang Theory' costars to discuss a 13th season - instead she found out the show was ending

    The actress said she was "in a state of shock" when Jim Parsons said he wanted to leave the series thus ending the popular CBS sitcom.

  • Federal Judge Indefinitely Blocks Biden Administration’s 100-Day Deportation Moratorium

    A federal judge on Tuesday indefinitely banned the Biden administration from enforcing a 100-day pause on deportations of most illegal immigrants in response to a lawsuit from Texas, which argued that the moratorium violated federal law and could saddle the state with additional costs. U.S. district judge Drew Tipton issued a preliminary injunction Tuesday, dealing a blow to President Biden’s efforts to follow through on his campaign promise to pause most deportations. The pause would not have applied to those who have engaged in terrorism or espionage or who pose a danger to national security. It would also have excluded those who were not present in the U.S. before November 1, 2020, those who agreed to waive the right to remain, and those whom the ICE director individually determined need to be removed by law. Tipton first ruled on January 26 that the pause violated federal law on administrative procedure and that the U.S. failed to show why a deportation pause was justified. He issued a temporary two-week restraining order, which was set to expire Tuesday. Texas attorney general Ken Paxton argued that Biden’s January 20 memorandum violated federal law and an agreement with the Department of Homeland Security that Texas be consulted before reducing immigration enforcement or pausing deportations. As part of the agreement, DHS must give Texas 180 days notice of any proposed change on any matter that would reduce enforcement or increase the number of “removable or inadmissible aliens” in the United States. However, the ruling does not require deportations to resume at their previous pace and immigration agencies have broad discretion in enforcing removals and processing cases. In the wake of the first ruling, authorities deported hundreds of people to Central America and 15 people to Jamaica. The administration has also continued deportations that began under the Trump administration due to a public-health law in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • 'Dracula' actor Claes Bang was given a bronze cast of his teeth saying 'fangs for the memories'

    Bang said he is "in the dark" as to whether season 2 of "Dracula" is happening or not, but that he would "love" to do it.

  • Philippines' Duterte says still undecided on future of U.S. troop deal

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he has not made a decision yet on the future of the two-decade-old Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the United States, leaving the fate of the pact hanging in the balance. Duterte has said the United States should pay more if it wants to maintain the VFA, which he unilaterally cancelled last year in an angry response to an ally being denied a U.S. visa. "I have not yet decided on what to do, to abrogate or renew," Duterte said in a late-night televised address on Wednesday.

  • Would Trump win GOP nomination if he runs again? Romney says it would be a ‘landslide’

    “I would not be voting for President Trump again. I haven’t voted for him in the past.”

  • Ted Cruz was filmed using his phone while a former police chief testified about violence at the Capitol

    Ted Cruz appeared distracted by his mobile phone while the former chief of Capitol police spoke about violent scenes at the January 6 riot.

  • Bernie Sanders approval rating higher than Biden and Harris as he champions minimum wage and stimulus checks

    White House says US president ‘stands by’ inclusion of $15 proposals despite Republican push back

  • Myanmar's hardened Chinese population takes stand against Beijing

    The chorus of banging pots and pans begins in Chinatown at about 8pm. The district in Myanmar's commercial city of Yangon is normally festooned with bright red lanterns to celebrate Chinese New Year. But when the Year of the Ox arrived in mid-February, the usual festive atmosphere was gone - replaced by a tension in the air. Here, and across the country, swelling ranks of young ethnic Chinese protesters are joining mass rallies against the brutal junta that abruptly deposed Aung San Suu Kyi's government. Many are united by rumours, circulated widely among the protest movement, that China is helping the regime install a repressive new internet system akin to one across the border that severely restricts online freedoms behind a 'Great Firewall'.

  • Daniel Kaluuya said he wasn't invited to the 'Get Out' world premiere: 'that's the industry'

    Kaluuya said he was shooting "Black Panther" and even cleared his schedule to attend the premiere but no one invited him.

  • What the post-pandemic new normal may look like

    Public health experts generally agree that the coronavirus is here to stay — which raises the question of when the pandemic will be over, The Atlantic's Alexis Madrigal writes.Why it matters: It's highly unlikely that the U.S. will vaccinate enough people to completely eradicate the virus, and even more unlikely that this will happen worldwide. That means that we have to decide what level of risk we want to live with.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "Fewer than 100 deaths a day—to mirror the typical mortality of influenza in the U.S. over a typical year—is an appropriate goal," Monica Gandhi, an infectious-disease specialist at UC San Francisco, told Madrigal.That'd correlate with only a few thousand new cases a day.Reality check: We're nowhere near those numbers yet. States haven't reported fewer than 474 deaths a day since last spring, and the U.S. is currently reporting around 2,000 deaths a day.What we're watching: It could take months for the number of Americans with some form of immunity to the virus — whether through vaccination or infection — to drive daily coronavirus deaths below 100."Until then, we'll be confronted with a different sort of risk: that, for some, the pandemic feels like it's over long before it actually is," Madrigal writes."Just as the country has never taken a unified approach to battling COVID-19, we may very well end up without a unified approach to deciding when it ends."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.