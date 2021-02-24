Domestic dispute leaves 2 injured
Feb. 24—PINE TOWNSHIP — A domestic dispute turned serious when a man slashed his boyfriend Sunday in Pine Township.
Stacy McConahy, 35, Grove City, and Ryan Ehrman, 20, Butler, who were described as boyfriends, were charged when police were called at 1:05 p.m. to a Pine Township address on a domestic dispute.
The verbal argument turned into a physical fight between the men.
Police said there was pushing, hitting, wrestling, and hair-pulling between the two. One of the men — police did not specify which — slashed the other with a utility knife razor blade, causing large cuts to the victim's chest and arm.
Both men were injured in the fight.
McConahy was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, reckless endangerment, assault, and harassment. He was taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post a $25,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 10.
A warrant is pending against Ehrman, who was charged with simple assault and harassment.