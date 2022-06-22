Domestic dispute left three people dead in an Austell home

Police responded to the violent scene Tuesday afternoon where a domestic dispute turned deadly.

Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln spoke with neighbors and learned more about the family inside the home.

Neighbors are in disbelief. Cobb County police told us the shooting happened in a home on Gardner Street.

Several neighbors told us that it was a relative who shot and killed three family members.

Cobb County police described it as a domestic-related homicide. They were called to the home around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Inside the home, police found three adults shot. None of them survived.

Police have not given the names of the victims at this time.

Neighbors, including Debra Pinkins Marcus, who knew the family tell us this news is alarming.

“I (was) stunned. Nothing like that has ever happened in my neighborhood,” Marcus said. “Good people, good people. We always exchange Christmas gifts every year, and he’s always willing to loan a hand if you need him, and I’m really going to miss him.”

Police said they arrested a suspect. Again, they have not released the identity or provided any additional information at this time.

