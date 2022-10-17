Domestic disturbance call in Franklin leads to high-speed chase into Springboro

Oct. 17—Franklin police responded to a domestic disturbance on Sunday that led to a high-speed pursuit into Springboro, resulting in an injury crash as well as damaging two other vehicles.

Police were dispatched to 138 Highridge Court for a domestic disturbance. Before police arrived on scene, it was learned that the suspect, Michael J. Scott, had an active domestic violence warrant out of Hamilton County with cautions for prior violent offenses and could be armed and dangerous.

Police saw the suspect vehicle traveling from Stadia Drive onto Second Street, then into the Emerald Edge Apartment Complex. When the officer activated his overhead emergency lights, the driver, Scott fled past the officer, onto eastbound Second Street. The officer lost sight of Scott's vehicle as he pulled onto Second Street.

Another Franklin officer was at Interstate 75 and Ohio 73 where he saw the suspect traveling at a high rate of speed into Springboro. That officer located the suspect vehicle that crashed into another vehicle at Ohio 73 and Pioneer Boulevard in Springboro. When he arrived, witnesses pointed in the direction behind Speedway, advising the suspect had run that way.

Officers began looking for the suspect and some time later his father showed up, stating he was on the phone with his son and he advised his son to turn himself in. Shortly after that conversation, Scott, of Hamilton County, was taken into custody without incident.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck at Ohio 73 and Pioneer Boulevard was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police also learned Scott struck two other vehicles in Franklin. Both of those crashes were property damage only.

Scott, 22, was charged with failure to stop or comply with order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and several traffic citations. Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash at Ohio 73 and Pioneer Boulevard.

He was taken to the Warren County Jail where he is being held on $50,000 bond.

Scott is scheduled to appear at 3 p.m. Tuesday in Franklin Municipal Court.