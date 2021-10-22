Domestic disturbance call leads to guilty plea

Oct. 22—A Saegertown-area man has pleaded guilty to resisting arrest stemming from a domestic disturbance call involving an elderly woman early this year.

David Laverne Durfee Jr., 65, 14527 Route 98, entered the guilty plea Thursday in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas before Judge Mark Stevens.

Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville had charged Durfee with resisting arrest and two summary counts of harassment for a disturbance at a home on Route 98 in Hayfield Township on Jan. 27.

As part of his agreement to plead guilty to resisting arrest, the summary charges of harassment won't be prosecuted by the Crawford County District Attorney's Office.

Police had been dispatched to the home just after 11 p.m. Jan. 27 to assist emergency medical personnel with an 88-year-old woman found on the floor, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police reported hearing yelling inside the residence as they approached, the affidavit said. They were met at the door by Durfee and, as police tried entering the home after explaining why they were there, he allegedly pushed the front door into one of the troopers. The trooper was able to stop the door, at which point Durfee allegedly tried to push the trooper back. The troopers placed him under arrest, during which he allegedly resisted and had to be wrestled to the floor, according to the affidavit.

Durfee faces a maximum of two years in jail and a $5,000 fine for resisting arrest when he is sentenced by Stevens. He remains free on $20,000 bond awaiting sentencing Jan. 4, 2022.

