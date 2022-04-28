Domestic disturbance leads to shooting in Belleville, police say

A 20-year-old man who police have not identified suffered a gunshot wound Monday evening in a Belleville home.

Police arrested a female suspect at the scene in the 100 block of West C Street. Charges are pending said Belleville Police Capt. Mark Heffernan.

He said when police were dispatched to the residence in response to a domestic situation and found the man with a bullet wound to his leg.

“He was taken to a hospital in St. Louis, Missouri with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries”, Heffernan said. ”Preliminary information indicates it was a domestic disturbance inside of the residence prior to the gunshot being fired.”

The victim and suspect “have a family relationship,” Heffernan said.

Police are still investigating the alleged shooting and will submit evidence to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office, Heffernan said.