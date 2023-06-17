Domestic fight leads to shooting in Canton Dollar General parking lot

Jun. 16—A Kentucky man is behind bars after a shooting in Canton involving a domestic dispute.

Canton Police and Haywood County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call at 7:36 p.m. Tuesday night at the Dollar General on New Clyde Highway in Canton. The call referenced "a male shooting a gun beside a female's head in a silver Honda accord," according to a press release from Canton Police.

"At this time we believe he fired three shots," Canton Police Chief Scott Sluder said.

Thomas Leslie Baker, 53, has been charged with assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with intent to kill and discharging a weapon into an occupied property.

The victim was taken to Haywood Regional Medical Center, but was not struck by any of the shots fired. She has since been released from the hospital.

"She was very, very lucky. She was not hit by any of them," Sluder said.

The two had been involved in a domestic dispute during the incident, according to police reports. Baker had some injuries on his face, as shown in his mugshot. Sluder said this was likely a result of the domestic dispute that had transpired prior to officers arriving.

"He had those injuries when the officers got there," Sluder said. "It appears to me like she was trying to fight back."

Upon searching the vehicle, three handguns and "several empty containers of alcoholic beverages" were found, according to police records. Sluder said the gun involved in this incident was found by the suspect's feet in the front floorboard.

The arrest went off without much of a hitch.

"There was no resistance when trying to get him detained," Sluder said.

Baker is from Manchester, Kentucky, and the victim is believed to be from Kentucky. Sluder said it is unclear what the couple was doing in Canton when the incident happened.

Baker does appear to have a criminal history, with previous domestic assault charges on his record, according to Sluder.

Baker is being held in the Haywood County Detention Center an a $1 million bond.