Domestic fight turns deadly, mother killed, 3 children injured
A domestic fight turned deadly early Friday morning after a man allegedly shot and killed his significant other and assaulted his three children in south Houston.
A domestic fight turned deadly early Friday morning after a man allegedly shot and killed his significant other and assaulted his three children in south Houston.
The former NBA star petitioned the court for dismissal.
Snap up JBL headphones for $25 (50% off), a megapopular space heater for $28, an Echo Show for over 50% off and more.
The wholesale retail giant came in as a go-to spot for value once again.
Tyler Glasnow, an oft-injured strikeout artist, is on the move to L.A.
Here's how to watch this weekend's PPV fight, UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington.
Trade season is upon the NBA, as Friday marks the date when players who signed contracts as free agents the previous summer become eligible to be dealt.
There are plenty of places to stash things in the 2023 Toyota Sienna; just try not to leave any behind.
So long E3, we knew you weren’t long for this world.
Not all economists are agreeing with the markets aggressive moves in rate cut expectations.
Our drive review of ECD's electric Jaguar E-Type restomod.
With the long introductory periods they offer today, balance transfer credit cards can play a major role in your journey to becoming debt-free. Here's how to find the best balance transfer credit card for you.
Credit card debt can be a significant financial burden, and if you have a sizable balance, trying to pay it down can be stressful. Here are the best ways to pay off credit card debt.
Rough sex has become mainstream for many teens and young adults. Here's why that can be harmful.
Venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz has announced its intent to begin lobbying the U.S. government, and their plan is as tone-deaf and obtuse as this summer's dreadful "Techno-Optimist Manifesto." Essentially, they will give to anyone — literally anyone — who "supports an optimistic technology-enabled future." This is what's called being a single-issue voter, and while co-founder Ben Horowitz (who penned the blog post) seems to think announcing themselves as such gives their lobbying a child-like purity, it's quite the opposite. The fact is that they are rich ideologues announcing their intent to pay any politician who will advance their agenda, whatever that politician's other views.
Grab this high-performance pair with 50 hours of battery life for less than the cost of dinner.
Playing to a .500 record in the nonconference schedule doesn’t produce a lot of confidence in a program expected to make a lot of noise in March.
During McGinnis' Hall of Fame induction in 2017, his former teammate Julius Erving said he was "built like Superman."
The biggest news stories this morning: Instagram is making it easier to remove spammy followers, Apple’s self-repair program now includes the iPhone 15, Xbox Cloud Gaming lands on Meta Quest headsets.
Playground Global, the storied early-stage venture capital firm, brought in $410 million in capital commitments for its Fund III to invest in early-stage deep tech and science companies. The new fund gives Palo Alto–based Playground over $1.2 billion in assets under management. Before co-founder and general partner Peter Barrett became a venture capitalist, he started his career as an engineer (a video game engineer, to be exact).
Just place this handy gadget on your can, push a button and let it get to work.