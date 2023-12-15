Domestic fight turns deadly, mother killed, 3 children injured

TechCrunch

Venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz has announced its intent to begin lobbying the U.S. government, and their plan is as tone-deaf and obtuse as this summer's dreadful "Techno-Optimist Manifesto." Essentially, they will give to anyone — literally anyone — who "supports an optimistic technology-enabled future." This is what's called being a single-issue voter, and while co-founder Ben Horowitz (who penned the blog post) seems to think announcing themselves as such gives their lobbying a child-like purity, it's quite the opposite. The fact is that they are rich ideologues announcing their intent to pay any politician who will advance their agenda, whatever that politician's other views.