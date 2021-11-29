The alleged stabbing took place just after noon in Denison Sunday.

A woman from Denison is being held at Grayson County Jail for stabbing someone following an incident Sunday afternoon.

In a news release issued Monday, Denison Police said the stabbing took place at a residence in the 700 block of East Sears just after noon Sunday.

"During the investigation officers determined that a domestic disturbance had occurred and during this disturbance one person was stabbed," the release said.

The suspect was located on scene, arrested and taken to Grayson County Jail. The victim was transported to a local hospital and was released after treatment.

This article originally appeared on Herald Democrat: Domestic incident ends with stabbing in Denison