Domestic involving gunshot under investigation

May 18—PRINCETON — A domestic issue that turned into a shooting which inflicted a minor injury was being investigated Tuesday by the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.

A shooting incident was reported about 12:30 p.m. outside a home at Orange Lane near Princeton, according to Deputy D.A. Calloway. Both parties, a man and a woman, were detained, but no arrests were made as of Tuesday afternoon. An investigation was underway.

The man, who was grazed by a shot, had a minor injury, Calloway said. A handgun the woman used was found. The incident occurred outside her home.

The motive behind the shooting was still being determined.

Detective M.T. Hatfield is the investigating officer.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

