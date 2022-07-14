In domestic killing, man is suspected of shooting woman in chest inside Fort Worth house

Police suspect a man of shooting to death last week inside a west Fort Worth house a 49-year-old woman with whom he had a domestic relationship.

The man also suffered a gunshot wound.

The shootings occurred about 4:30 p.m. on July 7 in the house in the 4800 block of Borden Drive, Fort Worth police said.

Rachel Winkler died of a gunshot wound of the chest about an hour after she arrived at John Peter Smith Hospital, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The relationship between Winkler and the suspect has not been verified, police said.

The suspect is receiving treatment for his gunshot injuries and will be interviewed later, police said.

Police did not describe a motive.