Domestic situation in Ashtabula Harbor turns violent

Jun. 25—ASHTABULA — A domestic situation in the Ashtabula Harbor turned violent early Saturday afternoon, according Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell.

Police were called at about 1 p.m. to the 2500 block of West 13th Street for a shooting, according to police reports.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a 29-year-old man, who was shot two times in the chest, Stell said.

"He was alive and responsive when police arrived," he said.

Police recovered a handgun at the scene, he said.

Stell would not provide any more details except to say that it may have been self defense between a father and a son.

The mother was at home when it happened, he said.

The 29-year-old was transported by ambulance to Ashtabula County Medical Center, police said.

Police said he most likely will be taken to a Cleveland hospital for further treatment.

The shooting is under investigation and no further details are being released at this time.