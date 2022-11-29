Domestic situation leads to arrest of man who barricaded himself inside Canton home

CANTON – A 47-year-old man was arrested Monday evening after he was accused of pointing a gun at the mother of his child and then barricading himself in a city home, police said.

The woman escaped the home in the 1200 block of Linwood Avenue SW through a window and called police.

The SWAT team was activated for a standoff. The man exited the residence when gas was deployed, Lt. Dennis Garren said.

More police news:Suspect arrested after shooting/standoff near Clarendon Intermediate School in Canton

More police news:Canton police investigating early morning shooting, person of interest in custody

He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Stark County Jail.

The man was charged with two counts of domestic violence, abduction, obstructing official business, having weapons while under disability, disrupting public services, endangering children and aggravated menacing.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Canton standoff ends after SWAT deploys gas, man charged