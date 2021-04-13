Domestic suspect shot through door at arriving troopers, police say

Paul Peirce, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.
·1 min read

Apr. 13—A male suspect in a domestic incident fired a gun through a Fayette County door Tuesday as two state troopers approached his home to investigate the report, according to Trooper Robert Broadwater.

One of the troopers was grazed by either the bullet or debris from the door of the Saltlick Township home, Broadwater said. No one was hurt.

State police have the home off of Routes 711/381 near the Westmoreland-Fayette border, near the village of Melcroft, surrounded and Broadwater said they are continuing to look for the suspect. He would not say if the suspect is still inside the Pine Slope Road house.

A woman involved in the domestic incident was able to get out, he said.

"We believe he's contained and there's not threat to the public currently," Broadwater said.

Routes 711/381 was closed between Champion and Indian Head, just south of Donegal, through the afternoon.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .

