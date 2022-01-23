Domestic violence affects thousands around Wichita. Here are resources, how to help

Domestic violence affects thousands of lives in the Wichita community each year.

How to get help

If you are a victim or know someone who is, you can get help by calling:

911

the Harbor House Domestic Violence Shelter at 316-263-6000

the Wichita Family Crisis Center at 316-267-7233

the Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center at 316-263-3002

StepStone at 316-265-1611

the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233

How to help

If you aren’t a victim and don’t know anyone who is, but just want to help, there are options for that too. Wichita area organizations are always taking donations to help keep up with the need.

The Harbor House Domestic Violence Shelter takes both monetary donations and items under a wish list of mostly hygiene products. Those products help victims have the essentials when they are trying to start their lives over. To donate or for more information go to catholiccharitieswichita.org/stuff-the-box.

The Wichita Family Crisis Center also takes monetary donations and has a wish list with items similar to the shelter. To donate or for more information visit wichitafamilycrisiscenter.org/how-to-help.

To donate to the Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center, go to wichitasac.com/donate. More information can be found on their site.





Information about how to donate to StepStone can be found at stepstoneks.org/ss-donate/donate.

In Wichita in 2021, there were nearly 1,100 felony calls and even more misdemeanor calls related to domestic violence. Only about 52% of domestic violence incidents were reported in 2019, according to a U.S. Department of Justice survey.