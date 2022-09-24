Domestic violence awareness 'Brides' March' steps off Monday in South Lawrence

Sep. 24—LAWRENCE — The 20th annual "Brides' March" to raise awareness about and prevent domestic violence will step off this year in the neighborhood where a 30-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband in June.

Walkers dressed in bridal gowns and white clothing will gather and walk at 12 Diamond St. on Monday, Sept. 26, at 4:30 p.m.

Authorities said Mariel Ramos De Los Santos, a mother of four children, was murdered by her husband, Junior Solis Garcia, 39, in their 12 Diamond St. apartment in June.

Garcia was held without bail after his murder arraignment.

The Brides' March is a "much-needed opportunity to foster awareness and healing from the crisis of domestic violence," according to Delamano, a local advocacy group sponsoring the event.

The Brides' March is a walk held each year in a number of different states, including Massachusetts.

Women wear wedding dresses or all white and men dress in black in solidarity for the memory of Gladys Ricart, a Dominican immigrant who was murdered on her wedding day by her estranged boyfriend 23 years ago in New Jersey, as well of all the fallen victims and survivors of domestic violence, according to Delamano,

"For the past 19 years our goal has been to pay tribute to all the victims that have died as a result of domestic violence and to provide information to victims and bystanders pertaining available services in our communities," Delamano said.

Other domestic violence programs, rape crisis centers, non-profit and faith-based organizations and educational and law enforcement groups participate in the event. The public is invited to join.

Despite the ongoing efforts, domestic violence remains a crisis with more than three women in the United States being murdered by their husbands or boyfriends every day, according to statistics provided by Delamano.

Monday's walk is sponsored by Delamano, Inc., in collaboration with the YWCA NEMA, and Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center of Newburyport.

