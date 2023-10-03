Domestic Violence Awareness Event showcases services for victims

Oct. 3—PRINCETON — Victims of domestic violence often feel like they are alone and have nobody who will help them, but an annual event hosted Monday demonstrated that there are people and services ready to help them and their children escape the cycle of violence.

Child Protect of Mercer County, Legal Aid, Starting Points, Southern Highlands Community Health Center, Bluefield Union Mission were among the agencies sharing information the Karen Preservati Center in Princeton. Domestic violence victims often do not know what they can do to help themselves and their children escape an abusive home environment.

"This is S.A.F.E.'s (Stop Abusive Family Environments) annual event regarding domestic violence awareness," said Chief Justice Lisa Clark of the 12th Family Court Circuit. "It's really important to reach out and let the victims of domestic violence know that there's resources available in our community to help them get out of the dangerous situation, to help them have a better life for themselves and for the children."

"We're going to be talking about resources available. S.A.F.E. provides a local shelter that can house families for up to two years. A lot of people don't know that," Clark said. "They feel that they don't have any options, they feel that they don't have anywhere to go, and they do. And there are people there to help them and guide them through the process.

Abusers are very controlling, usually controlling the victim's finances and making threats such as taking the children, Clark said.

"It's also important that we understand as a public not to blame the victim. Sometimes you'll hear things like 'Oh, why doesn't that person just leave the situation?' It's not that easy. A lot of times the abuser really works on the victim's self esteem so they don't feel they're worthy. They don't feel they should have happiness. They don't feel they should be safe. They don't feel they're good enough and it's not true; so once they understand they do deserve to feel safe and happy and for their children to feel safe in a happy environment, then there's a place to go. There are people who can help."

Domestic violence surpasses every socio-economic level, every race, every religion.

"There's no boundaries, and it's really important that we education people and they know there is a place to go and there are options. Or they don't think they are deserving of happiness, and that's sad because they are," Clark said. "We all deserve that."

It may take victims several attempts to leave a domestic violence situation before they are successful.

"It's just important that they are believed and they know that they are being supported moving forward.This event just brings to the forefront the resources that are available for victims. I know last year we were having our regular presentation and there was a victim present," Clark recalled. "She stood up and she started to cry and she said, "I need help. Can you help me?' Immediately, victims advocates were able to take her and get her the help she needed. A lot of times, it's one step. It's opening one door. It's asking one question, and there is help available."

Victims Advocate Kim Testerman, who works with advocates Lora Justice and Susie Reed, said that since January about 476 clients had filed domestic violence petitions (DVPs) in Mercer County through family court or magistrate court. The victims advocates have had about 594 clients that have been referred to Legal Aid and Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center. The advocates also come to court with clients and help them navigate the unfamiliar legal system.

Mercer County has West Virginia's second highest number of domestic violence cases, Testerman stated.

The victims advocates work at the Mercer County Courthouse. They work closely with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department, she said.

Charles Truckenmiller, who started with sheriff's department 31 years ago and later left, said he returned to the department about two years ago and became the state's first service coordinator. His job is to help connect victims of crimes, including domestic violence victims, with services they need. He said he helps victims with tasks such as filing domestic violence petitions.

"A lot of people don't realize what's available out there," Truckenmiller told the attendees. "They've never obtained a domestic violence petition or personal safety order in magistrates court and they have no idea how to do it."

Truckenmiller said that domestic violence was a problem when he started as a deputy over 30 years ago and "it was a whole lot worse then."

"We really didn't have a lot of the options that we do now," he added. More laws have been made to help the victims of domestic violence.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

