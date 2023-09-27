Domestic Violence Awareness Month launch set

Sep. 26—Safe Place of the Permian Basin and Crisis Center of West Texas are hosting the annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month Launch at 11 a.m. Oct. 3 at Noel Heritage Plaza, 301 W. Fifth St.

The event will include the reading of city and county proclamations, and remarks from guest speakers including local law enforcement and government officials. Light refreshments will be served and attendees are encouraged to wear purple.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and this event aims to bring awareness to the community about both domestic violence and the two agencies in Ector County providing services to individuals who experience physical, emotional, financial, and sexual abuse from their current or former partners.