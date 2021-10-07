Domestic Violence Awareness Month sees ribbons along Third Street

Oct. 7—Up and down the Third Street Entertainment District in the Falls, every tree now wears a large purple ribbon.

For the eighth consecutive year, the ribbons will serve as a reminder of the continuing efforts to raise awareness of the crime of domestic violence.

Volunteers from Pinnacle Community Services, a community leader in providing support to the victims of domestic violence, along with victim advocates from the Niagara County Sheriff's Office and Sheriff Michael Filicetti and Falls Police Superintendent John Faso, walked the length of Third Street to place the ribbons. The violet reminders will remain up for the entire month of October, traditionally designated as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The month has become an opportunity to focus on issues surrounding domestic violence. Advocates say it is a crime that afflicts both men and women, regardless of age, income, sexual orientation, race, religion, or nationality.

Statistics show an average of 20 people experience intimate partner violence every minute in the United States.

In Niagara County domestic violence cases increased significantly in 2020. Police and prosecutors pointed out that spike coincided with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic which forced people to remain in their homes as much as possible.

From Jan. 1 through April 6, 2019, Niagara County recorded 674 domestic violence related arrests. During 2020, that number jumped to 773 arrests.

Former Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek, who spent much of her time as a prosecutor handling domestic violence cases, said the stress associated with the pandemic lockdowns contributed to the spike in arrests.

"In many households we may have a confluence of events that can include family isolation and social distancing, anxiety over COVID-19, perhaps job loss and other economic stress, home schooling children and so on," Wojtaszek said. "This can be a very troubling mix that leads to domestic violence."

Victim advocates have also said that part of their effort to raise awareness about domestic violence centers on explaining the crime can involve more the just physical abuse. Verbal, emotional, financial and sexual abuse are also part of the domestic violence dynamic.