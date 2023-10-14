Domestic violence awareness morning vigil planned in Greenville

Oct. 13—In an effort to maintain community awareness of domestic violence and in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Hunt County Women in Need plans to host a vigil in front of the Hunt County Courthouse (2507 Lee St. in Greenville) this coming Friday morning at 8:30 a.m.

Women in Need focuses first on reempowering victims of domestic violence and providing them with a safe shelter, clothing, food, legal advocacy and counseling.

"We appreciate how Greenville supports stopping domestic violence and holding people accountable," Hunt County and Rockwall Women in Need executive director Kristen Ostertag said at Tuesday's Greenville City Council meeting.

For those who would like to donate to the Hunt County WiN shelter, its current needs include: spaghetti sauce, spaghetti noodles, canned tuna, boxed dinners, peanut butter, jelly, wet wipes, baby shampoo, baby wash and baby oil.

The shelter can be reached at (903) 454-4357.