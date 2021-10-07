Domestic Violence Awareness vigils scheduled

Oct. 7—October is a month to wear purple in an effort to raise awareness against domestic violence.

Women In Need, WIN, which operates the domestic violence shelter for Hunt and Rockwall counties is offering vigils in both locations this month in recognition of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month and in support of those who have experienced the specter of violence.

WIN is hosting the Rockwall County Domestic Violence Vigil on the steps of the Rockwall County Courthouse, 1111 West Yellow Jacket Lane in Rockwall at 8 a.m. Friday. The vigil is to remember victims and celebrate survivors and will feature guest speakers and survivor testimony. Bagels and coffee from The Bagel Lady will be served during the event, which is expected to last about 45 minutes.

A Domestic Violence Awareness Month vigil is also scheduled at 8 a.m. Oct. 15 at the Hunt County Courthouse.

Anyone needing information about WIN can contact the Greenville office at 903-455-4512, the Rockwall office at 972-772-3000 or visit www.wintexas.org