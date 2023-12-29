Domestic violence call in Colonial Heights nets ‘large cache’ of guns and narcotics: Police

These weapons and narcotics were seized Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, at a residence on Nottingham Drive in Colonial Heights. Police arrested the homeowner.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — A city man is under arrest after police confiscated what they called “a large cache” of weapons and narcotics at his Sherwood Hills residence.

Joshua Jernigan, 39, was charged after officers responded to an early morning call Wednesday of domestic violence and gun-wielding at a residence in the 300 block of Nottingham Drive, according to a Colonial Heights Police statement. The discovery of the items came after investigators got a search warrant for Jernigan’s house.

“The subsequent search of the home resulted in the recovery of a large cache of firearms, several military ballistic vests and ballistic helmets, narcotics, and items indicative of the distribution of narcotics,” the statement read.

This photo shows some of the ballistic helmets and gear police seized Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, at a residence on Nottingham Drive in Colonial Heights. The owner of the residence was arrested.

Police charged Jernigan with domestic assault and battery, brandishing a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, possession of a Schedule 1 or 2 narcotic with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule 1 or 2 narcotic, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Additional charges may be forthcoming as the investigation unfolds, police said.

Jernigan is being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George County pending a court appearance.

The Virginia State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted in the recovery of the items, police said.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Guns, drugs seized at residence in Colonial Heights; man arrested